Pulaski County accepting donations for Randolph Park pool rebuild project

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County officials say the pool building at Randolph Park will be rebuilt and it will be done the right way. The building was destroyed in a fire last week.

“The fire of 2023 is going to be a positive story in the history books in Pulaski County,” County Administrator Jonathan Sweet said.

Sweet says after the fire, the first steps were to ensure everyone’s safety and to figure out a plan for parks and rec programming.

“The third step now that we’re getting ready to enter is just continuing to work very closely with our insurance company and our adjusters to to get to get this processed and know what we’ve got to work with,” Sweet said.

The county’s insurance provider will be on the ground next week assessing the damage. There’s no estimate of total financial damage. In the meantime, people can make donations towards the rebuild through Give Local NRV Day

“The outpour started Friday evening, just people wanting to give their financial resources and donations and they wanted an outlet to do that as a community to help out,” Pulaski County Director of Parks and Recreation Shay Dunnigan said.

Officials say they want the rebuild to be done the right way and to give residents something to be proud of.

“Now we’ve got to rebuild this thing for not only today’s utilization and evolving need, but the futures utilization and evolving need,” Sweet said.

For now, the summer must go on.

“We’re going to get creative and this summer is still going to go on, it’s going to look a little bit different, but it’s going to be unique summer, and we’ll do it as we’ll do together as a team,” Dunnigan said.

