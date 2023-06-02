Registration for Roanoke’s 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is now open

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Community members can now sign up for Roanoke’s ninth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

Participants in the challenge climb 110 stories, the height of the World Trade Center.

Roanoke Fire-EMS says this is an opportunity to honor first responders who lost their lives almost 22 years ago.

Early bird registration is 20 dollars and proceeds benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. On average leaders say they raise about 20,000 dollars every year.

“They create programs for families of firefighters who have been killed on the line of duty or line of duty death,” explained Event Coordinator Peter Matthiessen. “Those programs include scholarships, (and) grief counseling. They also create programs for fire departments to teach them how to handle a line of duty death and that is something that has affected us in the Roanoke Valley more than once.”

The event will be on Saturday, September 9th at the Wells Fargo Tower.

Click here to sign up for the stair climb.

