Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Registration for Roanoke’s 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is now open

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb registration
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb registration(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Community members can now sign up for Roanoke’s ninth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

Participants in the challenge climb 110 stories, the height of the World Trade Center.

Roanoke Fire-EMS says this is an opportunity to honor first responders who lost their lives almost 22 years ago.

Early bird registration is 20 dollars and proceeds benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. On average leaders say they raise about 20,000 dollars every year.

“They create programs for families of firefighters who have been killed on the line of duty or line of duty death,” explained Event Coordinator Peter Matthiessen. “Those programs include scholarships, (and) grief counseling. They also create programs for fire departments to teach them how to handle a line of duty death and that is something that has affected us in the Roanoke Valley more than once.”

The event will be on Saturday, September 9th at the Wells Fargo Tower.

Click here to sign up for the stair climb.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Names released of two people found dead after Dublin shooting
Missing two-year-old boy from Hillsville found safe
We increase our chances of storms Saturday afternoon.
Hot, hazy & sunny for Friday; storms arrive Saturday
Roanoke County Police are investigating an incident at McAfee Knob... 5.26.23
Police determine sequence of events in McAfee Knob deaths
Radford Police Chief Jeffrey Dodson, Jr.
Radford Police chief announces resignation

Latest News

FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. Customers of Chase’s...
Bug in Chase Bank online banking causes double transactions, fees; bank now says situation resolved
9/11 Stair Climb Signups
9/11 Stair Climb Signups
Ironman Preview
Ironman Preview
UVA Children’s Hospital celebrates Pediatric Research Day
UVA Health creating social medicine program for opioid use disorder