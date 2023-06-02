Birthdays
Sidewalk Art Show returns to downtown Roanoke

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 65-year tradition returns to downtown Roanoke this weekend.

More than 100 artists are signed up for the Sidewalk Art Show, outside the Taubman Museum.

They include Botetourt County’s Mark Woodie, who will exhibit his pastels and pencil drawings.

He has participated in the Sidewalk Art Show for the last 50 years.

“The first few years I was young and sort of not very smart about things, but you gradually learn from other people and other artists,” Woodie told WDBJ7. “It’s a great show to do and I know a lot of people who do it, and a lot of people come back year after year.”

“The Taubman Museum of Art’s mission is to bring people and art together for discovery, learning and enjoyment,” said Executive Director Cindy Petersen. “The Sidewalk Art Show in its 65th year does just that.”

Billed as one of the oldest and most anticipated outdoor art shows in the state, the event is Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free.

