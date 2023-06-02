South Boston Police Department warns public of “Felony Lane Gang” after car break-ins and credit card thefts

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The South Boston Police Department is in search of the “Felony Lane Gang” after several reports of car break-ins at parks, recreation areas, and church parking lots across Virginia and North Carolina.

The thieves were seen driving a newer model blacked out Dodge Charger with an out-of-state temporary tag, according to police. The car is also described as having a loud exhaust.

Police say the victims had their windows broken and credit cards stolen before the thieves used the victims’ credit cards to purchase thousands of dollars in Visa gift cards.

Police say they don’t believe the thieves are local to Halifax County and police urge the public to keep valuables on your person, hide valuables before leaving the car, or leaving valuables at home.

Police reiterate the thieves will use the credit cards within minutes of the break-in with the most recent incident taking place at the South Boston Walmart Supercenter.

Anyone who is a victim of a recent car theft or has information on the break-ins is asked to contact South Boston Police Department at (434) 575-4273 or dial 911.

