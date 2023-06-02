Two arrested after I-581 pursuit results in crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were arrested after a pursuit resulted in a two-vehicle crash in Roanoke Thursday night.

The incident started at 6:04 p.m. after a Virginia State Police trooper pulled over the driver of a Hyundai for an improper registration on Burrell Street.

Police say the trooper approached the vehicle and identified the occupants, and as the trooper walked back to his vehicle, the driver of the Hyundai drove away, leading the trooper to start a chase.

The pursuit continued onto Orange Avenue and then onto I-581S. The driver of the Hyundai then exited the interstate at Elm Street and crashed into two vehicles stopped in traffic. One person was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police chase leads to crash on I-581/Elm Street exit in Roanoke... 6.1.23 (WDBJ7)

38-year-old Jason Perri and 32-year-old Hilary Minnick were arrested at the scene of the crash.

Perrin was wanted for 8 active warrants from Franklin County, and was charged with felony elude, possession of methamphetamine, improper registration, expired state inspection, and driving while DUI revoked in relation to the pursuit. Minnick was charged with obstruction of justice, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine.

Both are being held at the Roanoke City Jail.

