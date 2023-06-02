Birthdays
West End Center for Youth enrolling for its summer program

The 8-week program kicks off end of June
Summer Camp
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - West End Center for Youth is gearing up for its summer program with a few spots still available for children in the Roanoke Valley.

The eight-week full-day program kicks off June 20 and ends August 11.

Executive Director Karen Pillis visited Here @ Home to explain more about the activities offered for kindergarten through high school aged children.

The West End Center will accept applications until June 16. Families can pick up the paper applications at their office at 1223 Patterson Ave SW, Roanoke. You can call ahead for the center’s most up-to-date summer hours at 540-342-0902.

