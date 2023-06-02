YMCA welcomes students for traditional, specialty camps

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge is offering a variety of summer camps for children this season.

The camps are available in four areas, including Roanoke, Salem, Botetourt and Rockbridge Counties.

There are still open spots in several programs, according to YMCA Express at Gainsboro Executive Director Jonathan Pait.

Additionally there is a free program June 20 through August 10 called Beacons Summer Reset Middle School, where participants will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m.: ymcavbr.org/beaconsreset

To register, call 540-344-9622.

For more info, click ymcavbr.org/summercamp and ymcavbr.org/camp/camp-kirk-specialty-camps/.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.