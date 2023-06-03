Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

FBI charges Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy after allegedly molesting girl on Florida cruise ship

In a statement from the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, officials wrote Sigmon has resigned from...
In a statement from the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, officials wrote Sigmon has resigned from his position with the department.(MGN)
By Janay Reece and Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Fla. (WDBJ) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations has charged Justin Dale Sigmon, 47, with abusive sexual contact after a recorded incident with a young girl on a cruise ship in May, according to court documents.

According to online documents and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office’s website, Sigmon is listed as an employee of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, June 3, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released a statement regarding Sigmon’s arrest.

Officials wrote, “The Franklin County Office of the Sheriff was recently contacted regarding a federal criminal charge out of the state of Florida involving one of our members. Since that time, we have been working to gather all the information we can based on the limited amount provided by federal authorities.”

Click here to read the entire statement from the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The statement from the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office went on to say that on Friday, June 2, they made the announcement to the staff of the department that Sigmon had resigned from his position.

Court documents from the District Court of Southern Florida report the incident happened while Sigmon and his family were on a Carnival Cruise Line, which departed from the Port of Miami on May 25.

Click here to read the entire court document.

May 26, a witness reported Sigmon and his family were in the dining room of the ship waiting for dinner to be served. Documents state the witness reported observing Sigmon molesting the girl, according to the documents.

The witness reported sitting at the table directly adjacent to the table where Sigmon was seated, and had a clear vision and an unobstructed view of the incident. The witness reported seeing the girl seated on Sigmon’s lap, and reported seeing inappropriate conduct.

The witness reported being concerned and began taking a video recording of the incident. Court documents say the incident was also recorded on the ship surveillance cameras in the dining room.

A forensic interviewer interviewed the young victim and when asked about the incident, the victim said Sigmon did not touch private areas. Court document state the recordings directly refute the victim’s rendition of the incident.

Online court documents state Sigmon consented to an interview with law enforcement, which was not recorded. Sigmon told law enforcement he understood the touching could be perceived as ‘inappropriate’, but claimed it was not intended to be ‘sexual’. Sigmon stated if another man touched his daughter in the same way, he would have “punched him in the face”.

The FBI special agent found there was probable cause to charge Sigmon with abusive sexual contact of a minor under 12.

Court records indicate he was charged when the cruise ship docked in Florida Monday, May 29. Hector L. Flores has been assigned as Sigmon’s temporary attorney.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Jason Perrin and Hillary Minnick mugshots
Two arrested after I-581 pursuit results in crash
We increase our chances of storms Saturday afternoon.
Hot, hazy & sunny for Friday; storms arrive Saturday
Deputy, inmates hospitalized after Roanoke County crash
Danville Police Patch and Badge
14-year-old charged with murder in Danville
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’

Latest News

The governor identified the victim as Sgt. Cory Maynard.
West Virginia trooper killed in ambush-style shooting; suspect in custody
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 3, 2023
Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains accident, in Balasore district, in the eastern...
India train crash kills over 280, injures 900 in one of nation’s worst rail disasters
Saturday Morning Update