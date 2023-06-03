A front brings storms this afternoon and evening
SATURDAY
A sunny and calm start to the day with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures will warm quickly with highs in the 80s across the region ahead of our next front that will move through tonight.
COVERAGE: Scattered showers and storms develop around noon for our Northern counties.
TIMING: During the afternoon and evening hours ahead of the front.
SEVERE RISK: A few stronger storms are possible. The main concern is gusty winds with heavy rain.
REST OF THE WEEKEND
Sunday will be dry with lower humidity and cooler temperatures. high will be in the 60s and 70s.
THE TROPICS
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th and typical during the month of June, tropical development happens in the Gulf and near the Atlantic coast.
The National Hurricane Center is watching Tropical Storm Arlene. At this time the track takes it away from the United States and heads it toward Cuba. We’ll continue to monitor.
