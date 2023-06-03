A front brings storms this afternoon and evening

A front brings scattered storms this afternoon and evening

Strong to severe storms possible later today

Cooler air expected on Sunday

SATURDAY

A sunny and calm start to the day with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures will warm quickly with highs in the 80s across the region ahead of our next front that will move through tonight.

Warm and humid today with scattered storms. (WDBJ Weather)

COVERAGE: Scattered showers and storms develop around noon for our Northern counties.

Scattered rain and storms likely this afternoon as a front moves in. (WDBJ Weather)

TIMING: During the afternoon and evening hours ahead of the front.

SEVERE RISK: A few stronger storms are possible. The main concern is gusty winds with heavy rain.

REST OF THE WEEKEND

Sunday will be dry with lower humidity and cooler temperatures. high will be in the 60s and 70s.

THE TROPICS

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th and typical during the month of June, tropical development happens in the Gulf and near the Atlantic coast.

The hurricane season starts on Thursday and these are common locations for development. (WDBJ Weather)

The National Hurricane Center is watching Tropical Storm Arlene. At this time the track takes it away from the United States and heads it toward Cuba. We’ll continue to monitor.

Tropical Storm Arlene update (WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell tags along with Ferrum College researchers at Smith Mountain Lake and dives into the process of how they gather data to ensure our water is safe for swimming and other recreation. Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes.

Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell tags along with Ferrum College at Smith Mountain Lake chatting about the process of how to gather the data to ensure our water is safe for our communities. (WDBJ7)

