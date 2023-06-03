Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Man killed in overnight shooting near 5th Street & Harrison Ave. NW; police investigate

Roanoke City Police investigates a homicide after an early Saturday morning shooting near 5th...
Roanoke City Police investigates a homicide after an early Saturday morning shooting near 5th Street & Harrison Ave. NW. One man was pronounced dead on scene.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after an overnight shooting near 5th Street and Harrison Ave NW.

According to Roanoke City Police, officers were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a report of shots fired in the area near 5th Street and Harrison Avenue NW.

Officers found an unresponsive man inside a vehicle in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW.

The man appeared to have a critical gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel responded and pronounced the man deceased on scene.

Details about what led to this shooting are limited. No suspects were located on the scene and no arrests have been made at this time, according to police.

Roanoke City Police investigates a homicide after an early morning shooting near 5th Street &...
Roanoke City Police investigates a homicide after an early morning shooting near 5th Street & Harrison Ave. NW. One man was pronounced dead on scene.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)- 344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

WDBJ7 will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Jason Perrin and Hillary Minnick mugshots
Two arrested after I-581 pursuit results in crash
In a statement from the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, officials wrote Sigmon has resigned from...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employee resigns after sex charge
We increase our chances of storms Saturday afternoon.
Hot, hazy & sunny for Friday; storms arrive Saturday
Danville Police Patch and Badge
14-year-old charged with murder in Danville
Kendrek Mallory won $1 million in the Virginia Lottery's Cash4Life May 15 drawing.
Man wakes up to learn he became millionaire overnight

Latest News

Virginia State Police investigating fatal Amherst shooting
The governor identified the victim as Sgt. Cory Maynard.
West Virginia trooper killed in ambush-style shooting; suspect in custody
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 3, 2023
Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains accident, in Balasore district, in the eastern...
India train crash kills over 280, injures 900 in one of nation’s worst rail disasters