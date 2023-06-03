Man killed in overnight shooting near 5th Street & Harrison Ave. NW; police investigate

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after an overnight shooting near 5th Street and Harrison Ave NW.

According to Roanoke City Police, officers were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a report of shots fired in the area near 5th Street and Harrison Avenue NW.

Officers found an unresponsive man inside a vehicle in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW.

The man appeared to have a critical gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel responded and pronounced the man deceased on scene.

Details about what led to this shooting are limited. No suspects were located on the scene and no arrests have been made at this time, according to police.

Roanoke City Police investigates a homicide after an early morning shooting near 5th Street & Harrison Ave. NW. One man was pronounced dead on scene.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)- 344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

WDBJ7 will update this story as we learn more.

