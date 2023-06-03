Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing elderly man

CHATAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is in search of Jerry Hagerman, 78, who was last seen Friday around 6:30 p.m.

Hagerman is described as a white male with grey and white hair.

Police say he was last reported driving his Kubota lawn tractor along Cedar Road in Gretna.

Anyone with information on Hagerman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the 911 Communications Center in Chatham at 434-432-7931 or dialing 911.

