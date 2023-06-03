Birthdays
‘Queen of Steam’ returns to Roanoke

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Queen of Steam is back in Roanoke after a four-year absence.

The Norfolk & Western Class J No. 611 rolled through western Virginia Friday, on its way back to the city where it was built.

The locomotive has just wrapped up a residency in Pennsylvania, and the Virginia Museum of Transportation is happy to have her home.

“Just having her back here. This is where her home is,” said Mendy Flynn, the museum’s Executive Director. “And it’s great she can be an ambassador of steam and do excursions on other railroads, but it’s nice to have her home, I have to admit.”

On Saturday, visitors to the museum can buy tickets to tour the cab and blow the whistle.

And the transportation museum is now in discussions to bring steam excursions back to Virginia later this year.

