Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Virginia State Police investigating fatal Amherst shooting

(MGN)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal Amherst County shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Route 60 and Sandidges Road.

The sheriff’s office responded to reports from a homeowner of a trespasser, later identified as Daniel S. Meadows, 40, of Amherst, Va. According to the sheriff’s office, Meadows had fled the scene before police arrived and was behaving erratically at an intersection.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., when the sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene, Meadows pulled out a machete and confronted the deputy. The deputy then shot Meadows, according to the sheriff’s office.

Meadows succumbed to his injuries on scene and his remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner.

The sheriff’s deputy was not injured during the incident.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Jason Perrin and Hillary Minnick mugshots
Two arrested after I-581 pursuit results in crash
In a statement from the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, officials wrote Sigmon has resigned from...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employee resigns after sex charge
We increase our chances of storms Saturday afternoon.
Hot, hazy & sunny for Friday; storms arrive Saturday
Danville Police Patch and Badge
14-year-old charged with murder in Danville
Kendrek Mallory won $1 million in the Virginia Lottery's Cash4Life May 15 drawing.
Man wakes up to learn he became millionaire overnight

Latest News

Roanoke City Police investigates a homicide after an early Saturday morning shooting near 5th...
Man killed in overnight shooting near 5th Street & Harrison Ave. NW; police investigate
The governor identified the victim as Sgt. Cory Maynard.
West Virginia trooper killed in ambush-style shooting; suspect in custody
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 3, 2023
Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains accident, in Balasore district, in the eastern...
India train crash kills over 280, injures 900 in one of nation’s worst rail disasters