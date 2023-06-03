Virginia State Police investigating fatal Amherst shooting

AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal Amherst County shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Route 60 and Sandidges Road.

The sheriff’s office responded to reports from a homeowner of a trespasser, later identified as Daniel S. Meadows, 40, of Amherst, Va. According to the sheriff’s office, Meadows had fled the scene before police arrived and was behaving erratically at an intersection.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., when the sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene, Meadows pulled out a machete and confronted the deputy. The deputy then shot Meadows, according to the sheriff’s office.

Meadows succumbed to his injuries on scene and his remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner.

The sheriff’s deputy was not injured during the incident.

