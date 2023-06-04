Birthdays
All occupants accounted for after Carroll County fire

Carroll County fire
Carroll County fire(Credit: Hillsville Fire Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hillsville Fire Department and Carroll County Fire-Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire Saturday around 5:21 p.m. at the corner of Floyd Pike and Hunters Ridge Road.

According to firefighters, all occupants were able to exit the building.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

