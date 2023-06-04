Carilion Clinic prepares physicians and medical volunteers for upcoming IRONMAN competition

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Athletes and physicians are getting ready for the Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 competition this weekend.

Carilion Clinic hosted an educational training for endurance events on Saturday ahead of the race. Physicians and medical volunteers learned about treating emergency medical conditions during endurance competitions.

The training covered how to respond to endurance event trauma, injuries and heat related illness.

With the IRONMAN starting early on Sunday, residents in the Valley should expect the race to impact traffic with road closures along the course.

Parts of Jefferson Street and Campbell Avenue in downtown Roanoke will be closed until 2 p.m. Drivers in Vinton should be aware of bicyclists on the road until the afternoon.

The race path is going back to the 2021 route in Roanoke City, which organizers say should result in less congestion along Virginia Avenue and Hardy Road.

Several parking lots along the greenway will be closed until about 5 p.m.

You can find a full list of road closures here.

