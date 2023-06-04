Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Carilion Clinic prepares physicians and medical volunteers for upcoming IRONMAN competition

The competition is set to take place on June 4
The competition is set to take place on June 4(Carilion Clinic)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Athletes and physicians are getting ready for the Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 competition this weekend.

Carilion Clinic hosted an educational training for endurance events on Saturday ahead of the race. Physicians and medical volunteers learned about treating emergency medical conditions during endurance competitions.

The training covered how to respond to endurance event trauma, injuries and heat related illness.

With the IRONMAN starting early on Sunday, residents in the Valley should expect the race to impact traffic with road closures along the course.

Parts of Jefferson Street and Campbell Avenue in downtown Roanoke will be closed until 2 p.m. Drivers in Vinton should be aware of bicyclists on the road until the afternoon.

The race path is going back to the 2021 route in Roanoke City, which organizers say should result in less congestion along Virginia Avenue and Hardy Road.

Several parking lots along the greenway will be closed until about 5 p.m.

You can find a full list of road closures here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a statement from the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, officials wrote Sigmon has resigned from...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employee arraignment date set in Florida for sex charge
(L-R) Jason Perrin and Hillary Minnick mugshots
Two arrested after I-581 pursuit results in crash
Roanoke City Police investigates a homicide after an early Saturday morning shooting near 5th...
Family identifies man killed in NW Roanoke shooting
Kendrek Mallory won $1 million in the Virginia Lottery's Cash4Life May 15 drawing.
Man wakes up to learn he became millionaire overnight
Vice-mayor Joe Cobb speaks at the first ever Pride Ball Friday night.
Glen Cove Elementary School staff celebrated at first “Pride Ball”

Latest News

The 611 steam engine is back in Roanoke.
‘That’s a beautiful sound.’ Train enthusiasts line up to blow whistle on ‘Queen of Steam’
Each chair represented a victim killed by gun fire.
‘No return from pulling the trigger.’ Roanoke community remembers 17 gun violence victims
Weekend News Bulletin for Saturday, June 3
Steam Queen
Steam Queen Back in Roanoke