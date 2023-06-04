Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Salem, Rustburg among local standouts at VHSL outdoor track championships

The Spartans and Red Devils both set new meet records in the boys’ 4x100-meter relay.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The best track athletes in Classes 3 and 4 converged on Liberty University Saturday for the VHSL outdoor track championships.

All eyes were on the Salem Spartans in the boys 4x100 meter relay. The quartet of Jonathan Vernon, Josiah Persinger, DaRon Wilson and Peyton Lewis left their Class 4 competitors in the dust.

Lewis, who committed to play football at Tennessee last weekend, crossed the finish line a full second before anyone else. The Spartans’ winning time of 41.16 set a new meet record.

Lewis also took home titles in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

Meanwhile, in the Class 3 boys division, it was Rustburg who led the 4x100m relay field with the team of Jamier Flemming, Marshawn Rosser, Elijah Sherard and Kaydon Taylor.

The Red Devils also set a new meet record with a time of 42.47, beating Blacksburg’s previous mark set in 2016.

In Class 3, Tabb won the boys title, while Abingdon took the girls’ championship.

In Class 4, Deep Creek won the boys team title and Tuscarora and Heritage-Newport News shared the girls’ crown.

The Auburn girls won the Class 1 championship and the Glenvar boys captured the Class 2 title in the championship meet at James Madison University.

For full results, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a statement from the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, officials wrote Sigmon has resigned from...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employee arraignment date set in Florida for sex charge
Roanoke City Police investigates a homicide after an early Saturday morning shooting near 5th...
Family identifies man killed in NW Roanoke shooting
Vice-mayor Joe Cobb speaks at the first ever Pride Ball Friday night.
Glen Cove Elementary School staff celebrated at first “Pride Ball”
Sunday's Forecast
Cooler, more clouds than sunshine Sunday
The N&W steam engine No. 611 returned to Roanoke Friday after a four-year absence.
‘Queen of Steam’ returns to Roanoke

Latest News

The competition is set to take place on June 4
Carilion Clinic prepares physicians and medical volunteers for upcoming IRONMAN competition
FILE - Javier Castellano, atop Mage, third from left, is seen behind with others behind the...
Churchill Downs moves meet to Ellis Park to examine protocols following 12 horse deaths
Matt Schafer is the first place overall winner for the top age group men of the first Ironman...
Participants and officials counting down for Ironman competition
FILE - Riders workout with horses at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., June 6, 2019. A 6-year-old...
6-year-old horse dies at Belmont Park after race injury