Salem, Rustburg among local standouts at VHSL outdoor track championships

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The best track athletes in Classes 3 and 4 converged on Liberty University Saturday for the VHSL outdoor track championships.

All eyes were on the Salem Spartans in the boys 4x100 meter relay. The quartet of Jonathan Vernon, Josiah Persinger, DaRon Wilson and Peyton Lewis left their Class 4 competitors in the dust.

Lewis, who committed to play football at Tennessee last weekend, crossed the finish line a full second before anyone else. The Spartans’ winning time of 41.16 set a new meet record.

Lewis also took home titles in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

Meanwhile, in the Class 3 boys division, it was Rustburg who led the 4x100m relay field with the team of Jamier Flemming, Marshawn Rosser, Elijah Sherard and Kaydon Taylor.

The Red Devils also set a new meet record with a time of 42.47, beating Blacksburg’s previous mark set in 2016.

In Class 3, Tabb won the boys title, while Abingdon took the girls’ championship.

In Class 4, Deep Creek won the boys team title and Tuscarora and Heritage-Newport News shared the girls’ crown.

The Auburn girls won the Class 1 championship and the Glenvar boys captured the Class 2 title in the championship meet at James Madison University.

