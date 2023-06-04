Search efforts underway for a plane crash in Virginia

STAUNTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police and local law enforcement are conducting search efforts for a possible plane crash in the Staunton/Blue Ridge Parkway region.

Virginia State Police was notified of a possible aircraft crash around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday. As of 5 p.m., state and local law enforcement has not found anything related to the crash.

State police is not able to fly in the area because of fog and low clouds within the mountains.

The FAA confirmed a Cessna Citation crashed into mountainous terrain in a sparsely populated area of Virginia around 3 p.m. on Sunday. The aircraft took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee and was bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

