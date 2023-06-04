Stray rain/storm possible today; turning cooler

Cloudy and muggy start

A few lingering showers & isolated storms are possible; most remain dry

Low rain chances this workweek

SUNDAY

Don’t expect too much sunshine on Sunday. Sunday will feature a good deal of cloud cover during the morning hours with some fog. Some peaks of sunshine are certainly possible during the afternoon. The afternoon high temperatures will be impacted on how much cloud cover we see-- if we see more sunshine, temperatures could be up to 3 to 5 degrees warmer. Overall most will see the low-mid 70s for Sunday

Sunday's Forecast (WDBJ Weather)

The chance for rain and storms is on the lower end today. A few passing showers with isolated rumbles of thunder are possible mainly for our higher elevation spots and areas west and along the parkway. If you have a storm over your hometown it will not be as strong as what we saw yesterday. Brief heavy rain with some lightning will be seen.

Isolated showers/storms can't be ruled out for our Sunday- most will stay dry. (WDBJ7)

NEXT WEEK

Mother Nature will hit the snooze button for our hometowns next week. Expect a generally dry workweek with minimal rain chances. Highs will warm into the 70s and lower 80s most days under a mostly sunny to partly sunny sky.

Rain chances aren't zero, but they are low for this week. (WDBJ7)

THE TROPICS

Right now there is no activity being monitored to develop for the short-term period.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th. Typically during the month of June, tropical development happens in the Gulf of Mexico and off of the southeastern U.S. coast.

The hurricane season starts on Thursday and these are common locations for development. (WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell tags along with Ferrum College researchers at Smith Mountain Lake and dives into the process of how they gather data to ensure our water is safe for swimming and other recreation. Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes.

Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell tags along with Ferrum College at Smith Mountain Lake chatting about the process of how to gather the data to ensure our water is safe for our communities. (WDBJ7)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.