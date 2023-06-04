Birthdays
Virginia’s female veterans are invited to a symposium celebration in Richmond

The event in Richmond will feature keynote speakers and networking
(WWBT)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Veterans Affairs Office is getting ready to host a 75 year salute to women in the military on June 12.

June 12 is the anniversary of when President Truman signed the act officially allowing women to be in the military.

The Richmond VA medical center will hold a symposium at the Virginia War Memorial with keynote speakers, breakout sessions and networking for female veterans. Attendees can also receive free, professional headshots with makeup application.

The women veterans program manager at Central Virginia VA explained this event is an opportunity for women in the military to be seen.

”We encourage women veterans to record their story, both orally and in writing, because women veterans have a great story to tell,” Marlise Skinner said. “We need to tell our story because we have a different experience than male veterans.”

Salem VA’s women veteran program manager explained if you can’t make it out to Richmond for the celebration, there will be a smaller ceremony closer to home at the Salem VA on June 10.

”I think events like this are to really try to help make sure that not just women, but that men and families know that women served and sacrificed and that they deserve good care and they deserve to be celebrated,” Melissa Miles said.

The event in Richmond will start at 8:30 a.m. and go until about 3 p.m. on June 12. Veterans will receive breakfast and lunch in Richmond. The event in Salem will begin at 9:30 a.m. and go until noon on June 10.

It’s free for women veterans to go, but you have to register for both the Richmond and the Salem event beforehand.

