Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina youth pastor is facing new charges after allegedly videoing girls in the shower at church, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Tuesday after they received information from the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, WHNS reports.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said the 35-year-old youth pastor, Daniel Kellan Mayfield, admitted to videotaping a woman while she was in the shower May 27. According to an incident report, a woman told deputies she was showering at her mother’s house when she saw a light outside the bathroom window. When she went to look, she said she saw Mayfield standing in the backyard alone.

Deputies spoke with Mayfield and say he admitted to filming the woman. He was charged with voyeurism.

Following this incident, deputies in Greenville County investigated and discovered that Mayfield allegedly filmed multiple girls in the bathroom of Gowensville Baptist Church in Landrum. They’ve identified six victims so far, saying they are as young as 14 years old.

According to deputies, Mayfield reportedly set up and recorded video inside the restroom on at least three occasions dating back to July 2022. Deputies said they believe Mayfield acted alone and don’t believe anyone from the church knew about his activity.

First Baptist Gowensville confirmed that Mayfield was employed as a student pastor. However, he was fired from the church on the day of his arrest.

The church released the following statement on the incident Thursday:

“On May 27th, 2023, First Baptist Gowensville leadership was made aware of an incident of moral misconduct perpetrated by one of our staff members. Proper authorities were notified immediately and the employee was terminated from his role. Due to the nature of the investigation, FBC Gowensville refers all questions to the law enforcement authorities involved. We remain dedicated to providing a safe worship environment and will be ever vigilant in protecting all persons involved in any of our events.”

Deputies confirmed that Mayfield was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Boiling Springs and charged with five counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of voyeurism.

Mayfield was denied bond during a hearing that night. The sheriff’s office said during the hearing that they believe more charges may be coming.

