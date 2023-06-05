Birthdays
Christiansburg offering help to small businesses

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Small businesses based in Christiansburg have a new resource to help with business needs.

Amanda Hebert is the town’s new Small Business Solution’s Manager. Businesses in the community can get help accessing resources as well as grant and funding help.

Hebert says she has around 25 years of small business experience she is bringing to this role.

“I’m just excited to help people,” she said. “I want to make sure our businesses here thrive. I am a Christiansburg resident myself, so I want to make sure our economy stays vibrant and healthy here and we want to see that boom.”

Hebert says she hopes to see the small business community flourish in Christiansburg.

To contact Hebert, call town hall at (540) 382-6128.

