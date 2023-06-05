Clifton Forge Little League car show is this weekend

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Third Annual Clifton Forge Little League Car Show is set for Saturday, June 10.

This year’s show will be at Mountain Gateway Community College in the back parking lot. Entry fee is $10.00.

Eugene Windsor “Lone Wolfe” will spin tunes, and there will be vendors, 50/50, food, drinks & Top 10 voting on vehicles. The show is open to all makes, models and motorcycles.

All proceeds will go to a fund called the Alleghany Highlands Emergency Relief Fund, set up to help people and families in disaster situations.

Email cliftonforgelittleleague@gmail.com for a registration form.

