Community effort brings fourth LOVEworks sign to Pittsylvania County

CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new LOVEworks sign in Pittsylvania County.

The LOVE sign sits at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex in Chatham.

The fourth love sign in the county represents local wineries, Chatham Hall and Hargrave, the state bird and flower, and much more.

Each letter was created and sponsored by different businesses in the community.

“This sign is a perfect example of what we’re all about here which is community and collaboration and working together,” said Alisa Davis, Mayor of Chatham. “Several organizations and businesses came together to make this happen, to collaborate on the design and the fabrication and to represent what Pittsylvania County is all about.”

There is also a sign with a list of all of the organizations that participated in the project. It includes QR codes that can be scanned to see each of their websites.

