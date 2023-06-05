Curfew for minors amended in Roanoke through summer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Council has approved amending the city’s curfew for minors until the end of the summer.

For teens 14-16 years old, the curfew is now 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday to Thursday, and midnight to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday. For children 13 and under, the curfew is 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The rule reads, “it shall be unlawful... to loiter, idle, wander, stroll or play in or upon any public street, highway, alley, sidewalk, park, playground, other public place of upon any vacant lot or other place unsupervised by an adult having lawful authority to be at such place” during the times given.

Exceptions include minors accompanied by parents or in the company of someone entrusted by parent or guardian, minors on emergency errands or legitimate business directed by parent or guardian, any minor who has parental permission to attend (or travel to or from) an activity sponsored by the city, public school, licensed private school or church, any employed minor at (or on the way to or from) work, or a minor in a motor vehicle traveling through the city with parental permission.

The city’s thinking behind the curfew is keeping minors from gun-related violent activity.

In May, Mayor Sherman Lea said, “Gun violence is surging here. I mean, whether we want it or not, every week, we have gun violence. And I think I don’t want our kids to get caught up in that.”

Lea’s solution is making changes to the city’s current curfew.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.