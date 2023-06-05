Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Driver charged after hitting IRONMAN cyclist

(MGN)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver has been charged after a cyclist was hit with a vehicle Sunday during the IRONMAN race.

Vinton Police say a driver traveling westbound on Washington Ave. went around the traffic safety cones into the cyclist course. The driver was attempting to turn onto a side road when the car then hit the cyclist.

According to medics, the cyclist suffered from minor injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane crashed near Saint Mary's Wilderness after F-16 jets scrambled to get it out of...
No survivors found at plane crash site in Augusta County; four people reported on board
Flight tracking sites showed the jet suffered a rapid spiraling descent, dropping at one point...
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia
In a statement from the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, officials wrote Sigmon has resigned from...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employee resigns after sex charge
Roanoke City Police investigates a homicide after an early Saturday morning shooting near 5th...
Family identifies man killed in NW Roanoke shooting
Isolated shower/storm is possible to develop.
Minimal rain chances through mid-week

Latest News

A cold front pushes through on Wednesday bringing more clouds.
Rain chances increase by the middle of the week
Monday Evening Update
Clifton Forge Little League Car Show
Clifton Forge Little League car show is this weekend
7@four: Little League Car Show
7@four: Little League Car Show