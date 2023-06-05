Driver charged after hitting IRONMAN cyclist

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver has been charged after a cyclist was hit with a vehicle Sunday during the IRONMAN race.

Vinton Police say a driver traveling westbound on Washington Ave. went around the traffic safety cones into the cyclist course. The driver was attempting to turn onto a side road when the car then hit the cyclist.

According to medics, the cyclist suffered from minor injuries and was transported to a hospital.

