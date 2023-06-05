Editor/Photographer

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WDBJ:

WDBJ7, WZBJ and WDBJ7.com are a Gray-owned dominant CBS-affiliated media powerhouse in beautiful Roanoke, Virginia. Known as “Your Hometown Station®”, WDBJ7 and WZBJ serve 26 counties across the Blue Ridge Mountain region and produces more than 55 hours of award-winning local news coverage, more than any of its competitors in the Roanoke/Lynchburg market.

Job Summary/Description:

The #1 station in the 67th largest market in the country is looking for an employee with multiple skills who is willing to wear many hats in the newsroom. The person we will hire will edit newscasts, shoot news and sporting events, as well as work with MMJs and anchors on packages.

Duties/Responsibilities include (but are not limited to):

- Edit video and audio for broadcasts, promos and teases

- Edit and ingest news video from networks and other sources for broadcast

- Demonstrates sound news judgment and ability to tell stories with pictures and natural sound

- Must be able to utilize non-linear editing equipment on a daily basis

- Must be a visual storyteller

- Communicate with reporters, writers, and producers on video needed for news stories

- Keep track of edited news stories for broadcast; maintain an archive

- Respond to breaking news or urgent newsroom situations

- Responsible for ensuring all goals and objectives are being met and training sessions are attended

- Must demonstrate the drive to grow and learn as well as offer creativity every day

- Ability to work well with co-workers and in a professional manner is required

- Critique, feedback, and training are part of the job

- Required to observe all safety regulations in house

- Load raw video and still photos to the website prior to editing television video

- Communicate with the web staff during breaking news

- Manage storage space in video clip bins and maintain a still photo library

- Explore ways to increase visual content on the website

- Working knowledge of local geography and road routes is strongly preferred

- Follow clothing and appearance guidelines

- Perform other duties as assigned

- Work evenings, weekends, and holidays as needed

Qualifications/Requirements:

- Able to edit stories, work with producers/reporters

- Ability to edit video and still photos to match story for on-air or online

- Knowledge of how to appropriately use NAT sound

- Must possess the ability to edit on non-linear equipment and to adapt to new technology

- Generate story ideas; identify potential stories

- Must be able to operate Microsoft Windows software

- Ability to operate news-related software is preferred; Basic knowledge of web posting software

- Must be able to work well under pressure with limited supervision and daily deadlines

- Ability to stay current with national and local news/weather

- Strong initiative and attention to detail is required

- Ability to remain positive and foster a positive work environment

- Understanding of and ability to follow and enforce the journalistic code of ethics

- Must be capable of working well with others in challenging work environments to produce the best product for the viewer

- Must have a working knowledge of ENG trucks

- Basic knowledge of social media

Additional Info:

