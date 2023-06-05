Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

First renovations in decades begin at Chatham Hall as part of $35 million campaign

Chatham Hall renovations
Chatham Hall renovations(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Renovations have officially begun at Chatham Hall as part of their Boundless Potential Campaign.

The all-girls boarding school launched the campaign in 2018 to raise $35 million for campus improvements. They recently met that goal thanks to alumnae and community members.

Demolition is now underway on the former gym to create a brand new one, making it the first new building to be constructed since 2006.

“Not only is overdue, but it’s transformational for our students’ experience,” said Christine Knight, Chief Advancement Officer for Chatham Hall. “Families who are looking at schools and places to study also really expect your facilities to reflect the quality of your programs. So, we are doing that with this project, tangibly.”

The new athletic, health and wellness center will include a gym, indoor track, climbing wall, and more.

“We know that education is supported by and integrated with how one feels physically and mentally. We want to equip our students to have lifelong habits that will serve them into their future, so they can thrive and flourish as adults. So, the space will enable them to have programs that foster those types of activities,” added Knight.

During construction, students will play sports at a local community center.

“It wasn’t large enough to host two teams practicing at once. So, we’ll have a regulation size gym that will have a running track over top, as well as the ability to have two teams practice at once, and full court for competitive sports,” explained Knight.

The campaign also allows for the renovation of 25 student and faculty houses and additional financial aid for students.

“We believe in diversity and equity and inclusion. So, we want students who want to have a Chatham Hall education to be able to study at Chatham Hall without having concern with a burden of finances,” said Knight.

They expect the athletic, health and wellness center to be complete by fall of 2024.

