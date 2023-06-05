Birthdays
Grown Here at Home: Deadline approaching to win grants up to $1,000 for agriculture literacy

The grants are to fund projects that increase ag literacy for grades K-12.
By Neesey Payne
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture is offering 10 White-Reinhardt Grants in amounts up to $1,000 for the 2023-24 school year. The grants are to fund projects that increase ag literacy for grades K-12 and align with the Pillars of Ag Literacy; a tool used to help teach how agriculture and society intersect.

“In Virginia, we have been very lucky. We’ve had a number of our county Farm Bureaus obtain this grant,” said Tammy Maxey, executive director for Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom.

Last year, the Franklin County Farm Bureau received a grant. The county Farm Bureau Women’s Committee used the money to buy a 3D watershed model to show the role farmers play in protecting the environment, and what it takes for them to grow food and produce the materials our clothes are made from.

“This was a county-wide emphasis so all the children in Franklin County benefited from this project,” Maxey said.

County and state Farm Bureaus may apply for the grants. Organizations and schools that are interested can work with their local county and state Farm Bureaus to apply. Applications are due June 16. Click here to apply.

