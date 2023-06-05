Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Halifax County native Andrew Abbott set for major league debut

The Reds drafted Abbott in the second round out of Virginia in 2021.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Halifax County alum Andrew Abbott is set to make his major league debut on Monday night, getting the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Brewers.

The Reds drafted Abbott in the second round out of Virginia in 2021. In 10 starts in the minors this year, he’s 4-0 with a 2.50 ERA.

In those 54 innings at both Double-A and Triple-A, Abbott’s racked up 90 strikeouts.

First pitch from Great American Ball Park is set for 7:10 pm.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane crashed near Saint Mary's Wilderness after F-16 jets scrambled to get it out of...
No survivors found at plane crash site in Augusta County; four people reported on board
Flight tracking sites showed the jet suffered a rapid spiraling descent, dropping at one point...
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia
In a statement from the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, officials wrote Sigmon has resigned from...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employee resigns after sex charge
Roanoke City Police investigates a homicide after an early Saturday morning shooting near 5th...
Family identifies man killed in NW Roanoke shooting
A cold front pushes through on Wednesday bringing more clouds.
Rain chances increase by the middle of the week

Latest News

Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick (7) eludes Clemson's Keith Adams for a short gain in the...
Michael Vick, Herman Moore on 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot
Abbott Major League Baseball Debut
Abbott Major League Baseball Debut
President Joe Biden welcomes the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House in Washington, Monday,...
Biden says Chiefs ‘building a dynasty’ as he hosts Kansas City Super Bowl champs at White House
Pulaski River Turtles
Pulaski River Turtles Set for New Season