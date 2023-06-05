Halifax County native Andrew Abbott set for major league debut

(WDBJ) - Halifax County alum Andrew Abbott is set to make his major league debut on Monday night, getting the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Brewers.

🚨 MLB DEBUT COMING 🚨



The #Reds today selected the contract of LHP Andrew Abbott from Triple-A Louisville. The Reds' No. 6 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, is scheduled to start and make his MLB debut tonight against the Brewers.@andrewabbott33 pic.twitter.com/ezIrtfeGkG — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 5, 2023

The Reds drafted Abbott in the second round out of Virginia in 2021. In 10 starts in the minors this year, he’s 4-0 with a 2.50 ERA.

In those 54 innings at both Double-A and Triple-A, Abbott’s racked up 90 strikeouts.

First pitch from Great American Ball Park is set for 7:10 pm.

