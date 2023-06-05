Halifax County native Andrew Abbott set for major league debut
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Halifax County alum Andrew Abbott is set to make his major league debut on Monday night, getting the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Brewers.
The Reds drafted Abbott in the second round out of Virginia in 2021. In 10 starts in the minors this year, he’s 4-0 with a 2.50 ERA.
In those 54 innings at both Double-A and Triple-A, Abbott’s racked up 90 strikeouts.
First pitch from Great American Ball Park is set for 7:10 pm.
