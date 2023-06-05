Large fire at Metro Richmond Zoo leaves 1 animal dead

MOSELEY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews responded to a fire at Metro Richmond Zoo after reports of several buildings engulfed in flames

Fire crews received the call at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, reporting the fire on Beaver Bridge Road.

Crews arrived on the scene to find several buildings on fire, including several maintenance buildings and a veterinary clinic. Chesterfield Fire was notified about animals that may have been lost within those buildings.

Fire crews and zoo employees worked quickly to remove the animals from the buildings. All zoo employees are safe.

Firefighters worked to contain the fire in a defensive posture due to the amount of fire and animals involved. (WWBT)

According to a statement from the Metro Richmond Zoo, the fire began in the zoo’s workshop area and spread to the animal hospital, feed storage room and zoo keeper service area leaving the buildings completely destroyed. There were ten animals in the buildings at the time of the fire and nine were rescued. A meerkat who was receiving care at the animal hospital has died. Zoo officials say a necropsy will be performed.

In addition to building damage, there was one animal enclosure fence destroyed, and a temporary fence has been installed. All of the animals inside the enclosure have been accounted for, and there are no others in danger.

Statement from Metro Richmond Zoo:

Metro Richmond Zoo releases a statement regarding Fire on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details emerge.

