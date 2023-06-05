Birthdays
Local Office on Aging helps seniors find healthy, fresh food

Local Office on Aging
Local Office on Aging(LOA)
By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Local Office on Aging is helping seniors prioritize their health by keeping them cool this summer and making it easier to access fresh fruits and vegetables.

There is a new program called Farm Market Fresh that will give seniors free produce at participating farmers’ markets. The first enrollment event will be Tuesday, June 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at the LOA Center for Health and Wellness.

Additionally, the LOA has kicked off its fan care and cooling assistance program. That program gives air conditioners and fans to seniors with medical and health conditions.

Community members can also give back to the LOA through its annual fundraiser Let’s GIVE Lunch happening June 16. Lunch tickets cost $20 and benefits the LOA’s Meals on Wheels program and nutrition services.

