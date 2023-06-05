Man arrested for South Boston stabbing

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing Sunday in South Boston.

Quentin Younger, 52 of South Boston, is charged with Malicious Wounding, Robbery and Strangulation. He is being held at Blue Ridge Regional Jail with no bond.

About 4:45 p.m. Sunday, June 4, South Boston Police officers responded to a Dollar General store on Halifax Road. Officers found a man with multiple stab wounds; he was taken to a hospital for treatement. A second victim, a woman, had injuries that did not require immediate medical attention, according to police.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-7203, or the Halifax County Emergency Communications Center at 434-476-3334. Callers may remain anonymous.

