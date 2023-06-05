Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Man arrested for South Boston stabbing

Quentin Younger mugshot
Quentin Younger mugshot(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing Sunday in South Boston.

Quentin Younger, 52 of South Boston, is charged with Malicious Wounding, Robbery and Strangulation. He is being held at Blue Ridge Regional Jail with no bond.

About 4:45 p.m. Sunday, June 4, South Boston Police officers responded to a Dollar General store on Halifax Road. Officers found a man with multiple stab wounds; he was taken to a hospital for treatement. A second victim, a woman, had injuries that did not require immediate medical attention, according to police.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-7203, or the Halifax County Emergency Communications Center at 434-476-3334.  Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane crashed near Saint Mary's Wilderness after F-16 jets scrambled to get it out of...
No survivors found at plane crash site in Augusta County; four people reported on board
Flight tracking sites showed the jet suffered a rapid spiraling descent, dropping at one point...
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia
Roanoke City Police investigates a homicide after an early Saturday morning shooting near 5th...
Family identifies man killed in NW Roanoke shooting
In a statement from the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, officials wrote Sigmon has resigned from...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employee resigns after sex charge
Isolated shower/storm is possible to develop.
Minimal rain chances through mid-week

Latest News

Christiansburg logo
Christiansburg offering help to small businesses
Not Your Average Tailgate celebrates black heritage at Salem Red Sox Stadium
Tailgate celebrates Black community through baseball
Local Office on Aging
Local Office on Aging helps seniors find healthy, fresh food
The National D-Day Memorial
National D-Day Memorial honors 79th anniversary of Allied landing in Normandy