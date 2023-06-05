Birthdays
National D-Day Memorial honors 79th anniversary of Allied landing in Normandy

The National D-Day Memorial
The National D-Day Memorial(WDBJ)
By Kate Capodanno and WDBJ7 Staff
Updated: 21 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The National D-Day Memorial in Bedford is honoring the troops who ran into danger 79 years ago in Normandy.

Bedford had the highest per capita loss of people that day in 1944. Twenty men killed on the beach were from the small town in Southwest Virginia.

The Memorial will be hosting a commemoration event at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 6 with speakers like Governor Glenn Youngkin, Maj. Gen. Timothy Williams, Dr. John C. McManus, Kevin Hymel and George Patton “Pat” Waters.

Gates open at 10 a.m. and admission will be free all day. The memorial asks for you to bring a chair and reserve closer parking for veterans and their families.

You can stream the event on their website.

