Pulaski River Turtles set for 2023 season

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski River Turtles baseball team returns to the field June 6. The River Turtles are looking to top last year’s runner-up performance in the Appalachian League.

“I did see BP, I saw that the kids throw bullpens all that looked really encouraging,” River Turtles Manager Clark Christ said. “I mean, I always always look for the, ‘let’s go try to win it.’

This year’s team features a few returning faces including the skipper.

“These are young kids and they keep you young and keep your brain going and keep you thinking about what how to do things and how to coach,” Christ said.

The team includes a team record number of Division I baseball players.

“Great group of guys,” River Turtles Pitcher Branton Little said. “Lots of selfless personalities. Being here for two months, it’s gonna be a grind, so best thing to have is just a good good support group.”

Little pitches at Wofford College and is spending the summer in Pulaski. He says the summer experience is crucial to these ballplayers.

“Being a young guy, it’s playing time here, and there so I think being in being in a spot where you can play a lot and get a lot of reps is is really important,” he said.

The River Turtles will return to Calfee Park for the home opener Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.