Roanoke College receives funding to plan lab school with Salem High School

Roanoke College.
Roanoke College.(Roanoke College)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College has been approved for a $192,541 lab school planning grant from the Department of Education, according to the college.

The grant will allow the college to partner with Virginia Western Community College to design a dual-enrollment program for at-risk high school students.

“We are excited to work with our neighbors at Salem High, in conjunction with colleagues at Virginia Western, on a plan to improve college access and affordability for more students in the Roanoke Valley,” said Kathy Wolfe, vice president for academic affairs and dean of Roanoke College.

Roanoke is one of 16 schools in Virginia, and the only one in the Roanoke Valley, that was approved for one of the 12-month planning grants. Faculty at Roanoke College and Salem High will use the year to create a plan for a laboratory school that would give students a jump on college and careers while enabling faculty at both schools to observe and learn from the students’ educational journeys.

A lab school is defined in Virginia as a public, nonsectarian, nonreligious school established by a public institution of higher education or an eligible private institution.

