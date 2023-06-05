Birthdays
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance to be extradited Thursday, Peruvian official says

By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Peruvian authorities have told CNN Joran van der Sloot will be handed over to U.S. authorities on Thursday.

Javier Llaque Moya, the president of Peru’s National Penitentiary Institute, said, “It has already been agreed that the U.S. authority will come on the 8th to take him.”

Van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of 18-year-old Natalee Holloway, is serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for the murder of a Peruvian woman.

He has agreed to be extradited to the U.S. to stand trial for federal extortion and wire fraud charges in connection with the Holloway case.

The suspect is accused of promising to lead her family to her body in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Moya said the Peruvian agency will hand van der Sloot over to Interpol, who will pick him up from Ancón 1 prison in Lima, where he was taken on Saturday and where he is expected to remain detained until his transfer to the U.S.

Interpol will then take van der Sloot to the airport where U.S. authorities will have a plane ready.

Moya added, “Everything is ready for him to be handed over. We have him safe, which is what the US authority requested, that he would be in good health. That is how we will keep him until the 8th, we guarantee that.”

