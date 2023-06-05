Tailgate celebrates Black community through baseball

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A pre-game tailgate is celebrating Black heritage and baseball this month at the Salem Red Sox Stadium.

The Humble Hustle Company teamed up with the baseball team to host Not Your Average Tailgate at the second annual Black Heritage Night.

The event hops to bring a more cultured experience and pay homage to the Black community through baseball.

The tailgate June 16 will feature local restaurants, food trucks, a live DJ and outdoor games.

You can purchase the tailgate ticket on The Humble Hustle Company website or at the gate.

