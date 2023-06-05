Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Tailgate celebrates Black community through baseball

Not Your Average Tailgate celebrates black heritage at Salem Red Sox Stadium
Not Your Average Tailgate celebrates black heritage at Salem Red Sox Stadium(The Humble Hustle Company)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A pre-game tailgate is celebrating Black heritage and baseball this month at the Salem Red Sox Stadium.

The Humble Hustle Company teamed up with the baseball team to host Not Your Average Tailgate at the second annual Black Heritage Night.

The event hops to bring a more cultured experience and pay homage to the Black community through baseball.

The tailgate June 16 will feature local restaurants, food trucks, a live DJ and outdoor games.

You can purchase the tailgate ticket on The Humble Hustle Company website or at the gate.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane crashed near Saint Mary's Wilderness after F-16 jets scrambled to get it out of...
No survivors found at plane crash site in Augusta County; four people reported on board
Flight tracking sites showed the jet suffered a rapid spiraling descent, dropping at one point...
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia
Roanoke City Police investigates a homicide after an early Saturday morning shooting near 5th...
Family identifies man killed in NW Roanoke shooting
In a statement from the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, officials wrote Sigmon has resigned from...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employee resigns after sex charge
Isolated shower/storm is possible to develop.
Minimal rain chances through mid-week

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick stands...
Vick, Fitzgerald and Suggs among stars on College Football Hall of Fame ballot for first time
FILE - American League manager Tony La Russa, center left, from the Oakland A's, and National...
Roger Craig, former MLB pitcher and manager who was World Series fixture, dies at 93
Carilion Ironman
1200-Plus Athletes Compete in Carilion Ironman
Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 returns to Roanoke Valley.
More than 1,200 athletes compete in Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Race