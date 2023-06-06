7@Four previews Franklin County Court Days
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Lorrie Price and Daniel Pinard join 7@four to preview the Franklin County Court Days.
The event is happening Saturday, June 10 at the Farmers Market in downtown Rocky Mount from 3-7:30 p.m.
Attendees can expect:
- Farmers Market Cooking Demonstration
- Kids Zone
- Bake Off
- Old Timey Contests
- Antique Roadshow
- Cruisin’ Thru The Years
- Food & Craft Vendors
- Live Music by Wound Tight from 5 - 7 p.m.
Admission is free and more information can be found here.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.