Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

7@Four previews Franklin County Court Days

Franklin County Court Days
Franklin County Court Days(Credit: Franklin County Court Days)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Lorrie Price and Daniel Pinard join 7@four to preview the Franklin County Court Days.

The event is happening Saturday, June 10 at the Farmers Market in downtown Rocky Mount from 3-7:30 p.m.

Attendees can expect:

  • Farmers Market Cooking Demonstration
  • Kids Zone
  • Bake Off
  • Old Timey Contests
  • Antique Roadshow
  • Cruisin’ Thru The Years
  • Food & Craft Vendors
  • Live Music by Wound Tight from 5 - 7 p.m.

Admission is free and more information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We increase our chances of showers on Wednesday.
Hazy skies remain today before rain pushes through Wednesday
Council is looking to adopt the inclusionary zoning ordinance
Curfew for minors amended in Roanoke through summer
A plane crashed near Saint Mary's Wilderness after F-16 jets scrambled to get it out of...
No survivors found at plane crash site in Augusta County; four people reported on board
Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Virginia plane crash investigators ask when pilot became unresponsive and why aircraft flew its path
Flight tracking sites showed the jet suffered a rapid spiraling descent, dropping at one point...
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia

Latest News

Here @ Home: Summer Cyber Bullying
Here @ Home: Summer Cyber Bullying
Here @ Home: 20K for the Greenway
Here @ Home: 20K for the Greenway
Here @ Home: NECX Police Tech
Here @ Home: NECX Police Tech
NECX Systems
New Technology Aims to Create Better Communication Between Victims, Police