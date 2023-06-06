7@Four previews Franklin County Court Days

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Lorrie Price and Daniel Pinard join 7@four to preview the Franklin County Court Days.

The event is happening Saturday, June 10 at the Farmers Market in downtown Rocky Mount from 3-7:30 p.m.

Attendees can expect:

Farmers Market Cooking Demonstration

Kids Zone

Bake Off

Old Timey Contests

Antique Roadshow

Cruisin’ Thru The Years

Food & Craft Vendors

Live Music by Wound Tight from 5 - 7 p.m.

Admission is free and more information can be found here.

