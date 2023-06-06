AGING IN PLACE: Aging in Place Expo happening June 8 in Schewel Hall at the University of Lynchburg
The free event will take place from 9:30 am until 1:30 pm
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some helpful information will be provided to families with older loved ones at an Aging in Place Expo at the University of Lynchburg.
Organizers say the event will feature more than 40 exhibitors and has a lot to offer, including:
Mini-educational programs and demonstrations
Local resources related to aging in place and living independently
Information on emergency preparedness, fire safety, personal safety, identity theft prevention, home safety for older adults, driver safety, in-home services for older adults, technology and resources available for caregivers, older adults, and those with dementia that make it easier to age in place, and much more
Lots of giveaways
