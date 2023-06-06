Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

AGING IN PLACE: Aging in Place Expo happening June 8 in Schewel Hall at the University of Lynchburg

The free event will take place from 9:30 am until 1:30 pm
Free event offers information on everything from ID theft prevention to making homes safer for...
Free event offers information on everything from ID theft prevention to making homes safer for seniors(University of Lynchburg)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some helpful information will be provided to families with older loved ones at an Aging in Place Expo at the University of Lynchburg.

Organizers say the event will feature more than 40 exhibitors and has a lot to offer, including:

Mini-educational programs and demonstrations

Local resources related to aging in place and living independently

Information on emergency preparedness, fire safety, personal safety, identity theft prevention, home safety for older adults, driver safety, in-home services for older adults, technology and resources available for caregivers, older adults, and those with dementia that make it easier to age in place, and much more

Lots of giveaways

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane crashed near Saint Mary's Wilderness after F-16 jets scrambled to get it out of...
No survivors found at plane crash site in Augusta County; four people reported on board
We increase our chances of showers on Wednesday.
A front brings showers to the area Wednesday
Flight tracking sites showed the jet suffered a rapid spiraling descent, dropping at one point...
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia
All lanes of Orange Ave NW from 10th St to Gainsboro Road are closed.
Orange Avenue back open after crash closure
Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Virginia plane crash investigators ask when pilot became unresponsive and why aircraft flew its path

Latest News

We increase our chances of showers on Wednesday.
A front brings showers to the area Wednesday
A cold front crosses the area Wednesday triggering a few showers and storms.
Tuesday June 6, Morning FastCast
Roanoke City Council Meeting on Curfew
Crowd members listen to stage remarks during the "Unions Strike Back" rally, Friday, May 26,...
Hollywood actors guild votes to authorize strike, as writers strike continues