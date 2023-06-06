Bike Event Supports Roanoke’s Greenway System

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A day of cycling hopes to support the greenway system in Roanoke.

Cardinal Bicycle & Café in Grandin Village has organized a 20k on the Greenway ride to support Pedal Safe Roanoke and Pathfinders for Greenways.

Cardinal Bicycle CEO Whit Ellerman joined Here @ Home and said the June 10 ride is designed for beginners to experienced riders.

The event starts and ends at Cardinal’s location along Winborne St SW and will have a rolling start time with the first wave pedaling out at 9 a.m.

The event is $30 and includes a ride, drink and benefits the two local organizations. Children 13 and younger can register for $15.

Registration is available online.

Registration link

https://www.bikesignup.com/Race/VA/Roanoke/20kfortheGreenway

Cardinal Bike Link

https://www.cardinalbicycle.com/

