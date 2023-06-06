Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Bike Event Supports Roanoke’s Greenway System

20k on the Greenway
20k For the Greenway
20k For the Greenway(20k For the Greenway)
By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A day of cycling hopes to support the greenway system in Roanoke.

Cardinal Bicycle & Café in Grandin Village has organized a 20k on the Greenway ride to support Pedal Safe Roanoke and Pathfinders for Greenways.

Cardinal Bicycle CEO Whit Ellerman joined Here @ Home and said the June 10 ride is designed for beginners to experienced riders.

The event starts and ends at Cardinal’s location along Winborne St SW and will have a rolling start time with the first wave pedaling out at 9 a.m.

The event is $30 and includes a ride, drink and benefits the two local organizations. Children 13 and younger can register for $15.

Registration is available online.

Registration link

https://www.bikesignup.com/Race/VA/Roanoke/20kfortheGreenway

Cardinal Bike Link

https://www.cardinalbicycle.com/

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane crashed near Saint Mary's Wilderness after F-16 jets scrambled to get it out of...
No survivors found at plane crash site in Augusta County; four people reported on board
We increase our chances of showers on Wednesday.
Hazy skies remain today before rain pushes through Wednesday
Flight tracking sites showed the jet suffered a rapid spiraling descent, dropping at one point...
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia
All lanes of Orange Ave NW from 10th St to Gainsboro Road are closed.
Orange Avenue back open after crash closure
Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Virginia plane crash investigators ask when pilot became unresponsive and why aircraft flew its path

Latest News

Social media apps on cell phone
Roanoke City Counselors Urge Parents to Monitor Student’s Cell Phone Usage During Summer
NECX Systems
New Technology Aims to Create Better Communication Between Victims, Police
We increase our chances of showers on Wednesday.
Hazy skies remain today before rain pushes through Wednesday
Dance classes with Lynchburg Parks & Recreation.
Lynchburg Parks and Recreation highlights upcoming summer dance classes