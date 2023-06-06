Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Canada’s wildfires affect air quality in parts of US

Smoke and haze will linger in parts of the Midwest and Northeast this week. (Source: CBC/CTV NETWORK/NOVA SCOTIA GOVERNMENT/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wildfires in Canada are causing air quality alerts in parts of the U.S.

Minneapolis currently has moderate conditions, although it’s expected to get worse on Tuesday and possibly be hazardous to people with breathing problems.

Most of Wisconsin’s air quality reports have expired, but some spots, including Green Bay and Milwaukee, are still deemed unhealthy.

Among the other states that could have issues over the next 24 hours are New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Forecasters said a cold front is set to move south this week, and that could push smoke to other areas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane crashed near Saint Mary's Wilderness after F-16 jets scrambled to get it out of...
No survivors found at plane crash site in Augusta County; four people reported on board
We increase our chances of showers on Wednesday.
Front brings showers to the area Wednesday
Flight tracking sites showed the jet suffered a rapid spiraling descent, dropping at one point...
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia
All lanes of Orange Ave NW from 10th St to Gainsboro Road are closed.
Orange Avenue back open after crash closure
Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Virginia plane crash investigators ask when pilot became unresponsive and why aircraft flew its path

Latest News

Prince Harry arrives at the High Court in London, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Harry alleges that...
Prince Harry faces tough questions in court against tabloids he accuses of snooping
FILE - Earthquake graphic. An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 struck southern...
4.9 magnitude quake strikes southern Haiti; 3 dead, several injured
Glenn Youngkin.
Poll: Voters concerned about direction of the state and nation; Youngkin approval rating down; Biden approval up slightly
In this image taken from video released by the Ukrainian Presidential Office, water runs...
Collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine triggers emergency as Moscow and Kyiv blame each other
Coinbase was also charged for failing to register the offer and sale of its crypto asset...
SEC brings charges against cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase