Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Loudon County Priest convicted of sex crime

(Source: Gray News)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDON, Va. (WDBJ) - Scott Asalone, a former priest of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church was sentenced to eight years in prison for carnal knowledge of a 14 year-old child.

In addition to the prison sentence, Asalone is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and have no contact with the victim.

The incident occurred in 1985 when Asalone was 29 and the victim was 14. According to court documents, “Asalone was removed from public duties in 1993 and dismissed from the Order of Capuchin Friars in 2007.”

Asalone was initially arrested in New Jersey March 2020 and plead guilty after being extradited to Virginia in December 2022.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We increase our chances of showers on Wednesday.
Hazy skies remain today before rain pushes through Wednesday
Council is looking to adopt the inclusionary zoning ordinance
Curfew for minors amended in Roanoke through summer
A plane crashed near Saint Mary's Wilderness after F-16 jets scrambled to get it out of...
No survivors found at plane crash site in Augusta County; four people reported on board
Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Virginia plane crash investigators ask when pilot became unresponsive and why aircraft flew its path
Flight tracking sites showed the jet suffered a rapid spiraling descent, dropping at one point...
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia

Latest News

Music at the Market
Music at the Market returns to downtown Danville this week
Martinsville Special Olympics Torch Run
Martinsville Law Enforcement runs 22 miles to Danville to raise awareness for Special Olympics Virginia
7@four: Summer Dance Classes
7@four: Summer Dance Classes
7@four: Court Days
7@four: Court Days