Loudon County Priest convicted of sex crime

LOUDON, Va. (WDBJ) - Scott Asalone, a former priest of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church was sentenced to eight years in prison for carnal knowledge of a 14 year-old child.

In addition to the prison sentence, Asalone is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and have no contact with the victim.

The incident occurred in 1985 when Asalone was 29 and the victim was 14. According to court documents, “Asalone was removed from public duties in 1993 and dismissed from the Order of Capuchin Friars in 2007.”

Asalone was initially arrested in New Jersey March 2020 and plead guilty after being extradited to Virginia in December 2022.

