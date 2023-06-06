Birthdays
Lynchburg Parks and Recreation highlights upcoming summer dance classes

Dance classes with Lynchburg Parks & Recreation.
Dance classes with Lynchburg Parks & Recreation.(Lynchburg Parks & Recreation)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Parks and Recreations Community Recreation Programmer Paula Kepel joins 7@Four to talk about its upcoming summer dance classes.

The department says the classes have an abbreviated schedule that makes it easier for people to try the classes without giving a long-term commitment.

For more information on the classes, click here.

