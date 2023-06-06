Birthdays
Martinsville Law Enforcement runs 22 miles to Danville to raise awareness for Special Olympics Virginia

Martinsville Special Olympics Torch Run
Martinsville Special Olympics Torch Run(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local law enforcement members are running from Martinsville all the way to Danville in support of the Special Olympics.

14 members of the Martinsville Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office gathered for the Special Olympics Torch Run Tuesday morning.

They are taking the Flame of Hope torch to the Danville city line – a 22 mile journey from Martinsville.

The goal is to raise awareness for the Virginia Special Olympics in Richmond which will take place this Friday.

“As people sometimes say, we’re different in multiple different ways,” said Alfredo Huerta, SRO for Martinsville Middle School. “We’re all different. So, to be able to celebrate them in this way, I think it’s fantastic.”

Alfredo Huerta plans to run the entire 22 miles to Danville and possibly make his way to Richmond.

‘I really enjoy running. It’s one of my biggest passions. I get to celebrate people and inspire people in this way, as well as they have inspired me to continue doing this. So, that’s a huge motivator to keep doing what I like to do,” said Huerta.

Martinsville has been participating in the run for over 15 years. However, this is the first one they’ve been able to do since the start of the pandemic.

“I actually came on the police force in 2020 right when that happened. When I applied for this job, I actually was excited to, one, be an officer and then, two, be able to celebrate with the community in this way. So, it actually influenced me to become a police officer,” added Huerta.

Coretha Gravely organizes the run each year in support of a special education class at Martinsville Middle School.

“This is for them today,” said Coretha Gravely, Community Resource Officer. “I’m so proud of them. We just hope that everybody continues to support Special Olympics because there’s a special place in my heart for my kids. That’s why I like to do this.”

The Danville Police Department will participate in their Special Olympics Torch Run Wednesday morning at 10.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 6, 2023
