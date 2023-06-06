Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Multiple people shot near Virginia theater holding graduation celebration, officials say

The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving Altria Theater Tuesday evening.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Police in Richmond are on the scene of a reported shooting incident outside a theater holding a high school graduation celebration.

According to WWBT, Richmond Public Schools confirmed a shooting happened outside the Altria Theater after Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony in Monroe Park.

In an alert to students Tuesday afternoon, Richmond Police and the VCU Police Department responded to the reported shooting and advised students to stay indoors.

Officials say there is currently no active threat to the community.

The district says they have canceled Thomas Jefferson High School’s ceremony scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight and plan to reschedule their graduation soon.

The district also says all Richmond Public Schools will be closed Wednesday out of “an abundance of caution,” according to a message sent to families.

Sources told WWBT that at least five people may have been shot, although police haven’t confirmed that yet.

Traffic in the area will be impacted and several roads in the area will be closed while police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We increase our chances of showers on Wednesday.
Hazy skies remain today before rain pushes through Wednesday
Council is looking to adopt the inclusionary zoning ordinance
Curfew for minors amended in Roanoke through summer
A plane crashed near Saint Mary's Wilderness after F-16 jets scrambled to get it out of...
No survivors found at plane crash site in Augusta County; four people reported on board
Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Virginia plane crash investigators ask when pilot became unresponsive and why aircraft flew its path
Flight tracking sites showed the jet suffered a rapid spiraling descent, dropping at one point...
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia

Latest News

In this undated photo provided by Lakhinder Vohra, Adina Azarian poses for a picture in East...
Plane that crashed in Virginia lost contact with air traffic controllers during ascent, feds say
We increase our chances of showers on Wednesday.
Hazy skies continue as rain moves through Wednesday
In this image taken from video released by the Ukrainian Presidential Office, water runs...
Major dam collapses in southern Ukraine, flooding villages as Moscow and Kyiv trade blame
Tuesday Evening Update