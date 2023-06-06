Music at the Market returns to downtown Danville this week
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Music at the Market is returning to Danville Thursday night.
The free concert will take place downtown at the Community Market.
The Emanuel Wynter Band will perform a mix of Rock and R&B music rain or shine. Sweet treats will be served by Kona Ice and Designer Eats.
There will also be a corn hole tournament called Tossing at the Crossing where the top teams will win prizes.
“We have a little bit of everything,” said Taylor Roberts, Danville Parks and Recreation Special Events Coordinator. “We’ve got some reggae at the end in September. We have bluegrass and rock. We have a variety of bands. So, it’s a great way to come out and explore different types of music and enjoy a nice evening downtown with your friends.”
Music at the Market and Tossing at the Crossing will both begin at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
The concert series takes places every second Thursday of the month through September.
