New Technology Aims to Create Better Communication Between Victims, Police

Software is designed to help police officers connect with crime victims
NECX Systems
NECX Systems(NECX Systems)
By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A software company is partnering with a town in Southwest Virginia to help police officers connect with crime victims.

NECX Systems launched the partnership with the Marion Police Department last month.

The goal of the software is to improve police-victim communication, build relationships and increase transparency within the department.

Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Arastalis Choudhury joined Here @ Home to explain how it also helps streamline administrative tasks for officers as well.

Listen to the conversation to learn more.

