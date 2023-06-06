Birthdays
Pulaski County teen reported missing

14-year-old Haylee King, reported missing from Pulaski County.
14-year-old Haylee King, reported missing from Pulaski County.(Pulaski Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski County teen has been reported missing, according to the Pulaski Police Department.

14-year-old Haylee King was last seen on Smith Lane Monday evening.

Police say King stands 5′6″ tall and weighs 170 pounds, with show dirty blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a white hoodie, red and black plaid pajama pants, a white t-shirt, and white and pink Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on Haylee’s whereabouts is asked to call Lt. S.J. Grim at the Pulaski Police Department at 540-994-8669.

Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 6, 2023