Roanoke City Counselors Urge Parents to Monitor Student’s Cell Phone Usage During Summer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we head into the summer months, we may think bullying will come to an end, but sadly - that doesn’t always happen.

Children’s exposure to bullying - or cyber bullying - increases significantly over the summer months as teen’s mobile device usage skyrockets.

Roanoke City school counselors advise parents and guardians to monitor and check in often with their kids during this time.

They also recommend setting time restraints for when they can use their devices.

“Governing over what a kid is doing on that phone is important bottom line,” says Jarel Rhodes, Guidance Coordinator at Roanoke City Public Schools. “There needs to be rules. Things need to be preset to say, Hey, listen, if this is what you’re going to be using, then there’s a way that we’re going to use this. And there’s an expectation in your usage of it.”

Many schools have counselors who can help when there’s a tough situation, and in Roanoke City Public Schools they have a tip line that is accessible for families and is anonymous.

Hayley Poland, the Assistant Superintendent of Equity & Student Services at Roanoke City Public Schools suggests parents get their student involved in summer camps, maybe a sport, or activity - anything so they’re not sitting at home on their devices all day.

“Even our steam activities and our Rotech, our technical education or CTE programs,” she explains. “We have a 555 camp that that we do to really expose students to other careers. And so this is the opportunity, and it’s free for our families.”

Find out what your school system offer during the summer, and talk to your kids about their online usage during the summer months.

