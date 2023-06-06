Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Shooting confirmed near VCU Monroe Park Campus

(KWTX #1)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - VCU students received an active shooter alert for the Monroe Park Campus Tuesday after a shooting at the Altria Theater.

Richmond Public Schools say the shooting occurred outside of a graduation ceremony, postponing other local graduations.

According to Richmond Police Departments, there is no ongoing threat to the community.

It is unknown the number of injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We increase our chances of showers on Wednesday.
Hazy skies remain today before rain pushes through Wednesday
Council is looking to adopt the inclusionary zoning ordinance
Curfew for minors amended in Roanoke through summer
A plane crashed near Saint Mary's Wilderness after F-16 jets scrambled to get it out of...
No survivors found at plane crash site in Augusta County; four people reported on board
Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Virginia plane crash investigators ask when pilot became unresponsive and why aircraft flew its path
Flight tracking sites showed the jet suffered a rapid spiraling descent, dropping at one point...
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia

Latest News

DDay Memorial Ceremony
DDay Memorial Ceremony
Roanoke City Alleghany Health District Briefing
Roanoke City Alleghany Health District Briefing
Special Olympics Torch Run
Special Olympics Torch Run
Music at the Market
Music at the Market