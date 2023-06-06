Shooting confirmed near VCU Monroe Park Campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - VCU students received an active shooter alert for the Monroe Park Campus Tuesday after a shooting at the Altria Theater.

Richmond Public Schools say the shooting occurred outside of a graduation ceremony, postponing other local graduations.

According to Richmond Police Departments, there is no ongoing threat to the community.

It is unknown the number of injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

